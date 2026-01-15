Miami’s Columbus High School Turns National Championship Into a Homecoming Game

MIAMI — On most days, Christopher Columbus High School is a private all-boys Roman Catholic prep school in Southwest Miami-Dade County in Florida with a mission to blend rigorous academics, spiritual information, and community values.

Established in 1958, the school of 1,800 students in Grades 9-12 takes pride in molding faith-based young men in the classroom and beyond it. It also happens to be home of one of the best high school athletic programs in the country, a truth that will be on display at nearby Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night when the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers for the national college football championship.

Seven alumni from the Columbus Explorers — five players and two coaches — are on the competing teams, making the matchup of power programs a homecoming game as much as a national spectacle.

The Columbus alums on Indiana are Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Class of 2022) and his brother, backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza (2024). Alums on the Miami side are head coach Mario Cristobal (1988), assistant coach Alex Mirabal (1988), offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez (2021), defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (2025) and backup quarterback Vinny Gonzalez (2025).

Add one more layer: Mr. Cristobal played at Columbus alongside Fernando Mendoza Sr., the father of Indiana’s star quarterback. Heck, they might as well play the game under the lights at Columbus High School.

“It’s a unique situation no question,” the school’s athletic director, Chris McKeon, tells The New York Sun, while reporters from ESPN, CNN and local news outlets roam the campus for interviews. “There’s been a lot of media hype leading up to the game. I’ve been here for 35 years and haven’t seen anything like this.”

Columbus is accustomed to being part of big games. The Explorers have won four consecutive state basketball championships and claimed state titles in football in 2019, 2022 and 2023. The track and field team is the current two-time defending state champion, bringing the school’s total to 24 state championships in various team sports. Not bad for the only private school competing on the highest level of high school athletics in the state.

“Obviously, we’re blessed to have great coaching,” Mr. McKeon said. “We have very good facilities, and we’re blessed to have very strong, good character student athletes who understand the importance of hard work and dedication that transfers from the classroom onto the playing field.”

The school has become a magnet for college recruiters searching for talent like Mr. Mendoza, who helped the Explorers win the 2019 state football championship, or Cameron and Cayden Boozer, two heralded basketball players, who are freshmen at Duke. Cameron is averaging 22.8 points a game and could be the top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft if he declares himself eligible.

They’re part of a long athletic lineage that includes former Division 1 quarterbacks Brian Griese and Mike Shula and dates back to when Mr. Cristobal was playing for the Explorers and earned a scholarship to the University of Miami where he was part of two national championship teams.

In accepting the Heisman Trophy, Mr. Mendoza paid homage to his high school. “To play with Alberto at Indiana after we both came through Columbus, it’s surreal,” he said. “We learned the same discipline there. In high school, we were chasing a pipe dream together, and Columbus gave us the foundation to make it a reality.”

The Columbus student body is into the game, some flashing the U sign with their hands for Miami, others backing Indiana and the Mendoza brothers. For those who can’t get tickets to the game at Hard Rock Stadium, a watch party will be held at the school’s football field.

“I played with most of those guys,” Samuel Barreiro, a Columbus student, told News 7 in Miami. “Most of those guys have given me advice, they’ve mentored me, they’ve helped me really become the player I am today. It makes me proud to see my friends and they’re playing in one of the biggest college football games ever.”

David Dunn, the school’s head football coach, is staying neutral. “I’m just hoping for a good game,” he said. “I have allegiances obviously to both sides. I’ve been friends with Coach Mirabal and Coach Cristobal since 1998, and then I coached all five players in the game. I think having seven people represent your school playing in the national championship game in your own backyard is unprecedented.”

McKeon said the celebrity the school is receiving is appreciated and sends an important message to current and future students. “The notoriety makes our message even stronger,” he said. “Our main mission is the Catholic Marist spirit. The academics and the athletics make a nice mixture. For the kids to see how these guys have gone on and achieved such great things and still maintain a closeness to Columbus High School and a closeness to their faith is a great thing for all of them to see.”

While the rest of the nation watches a championship game, Monday night will mean something else in southwest Miami. It will be a homegrown celebration of faith, discipline, and an everlasting brotherhood.