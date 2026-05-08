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The New York Sun
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Mideast Fire Exchanges Increase Despite Ceasefire Conditions

‘Only stupid countries don’t shoot back when you’re shot at, and we’re not a stupid country,’ Secretary Rubio says.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards a government aircraft concluding his two-day visit to Italy and the Vatican at Rome on May 8, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards a government aircraft concluding his two-day visit to Italy and the Vatican at Rome on May 8, 2026. Stefano Rellandini/Pool Photo via AP
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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