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The New York Sun
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More Teams, More Revenue, and More Questions Surround NCAA Tournament Expansion

Mid-major schools may still be squeezed out by power conferences despite the increased number of at-large spots.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma gestures during the first half of a woman's NCAA basketball semifinal against South Carolina at Phoenix, Arizona, on April 3, 2026.
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma gestures during the first half of a woman's NCAA basketball semifinal against South Carolina at Phoenix, Arizona, on April 3, 2026. Rick Scuteri/AP
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

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