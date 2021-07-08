Biden’s Latest Energy Plan — the Hypocrisy Pipeline

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

So please let me get this right. In Biden-World, it’s okay to shut down oil and gas drilling in the United States — like the Keystone pipeline, Anwar, the Dakota access pipeline — and then, of course, argue for a Green New Deal, because a climate existential threat means that we might all perish from carbon emissions the week after next.

So we need to shut down fossil fuels. It might cost a couple of million jobs and half of our GDP. When you’re dealing with an existential crisis, though, you have to take giant steps to protect the country. Except, wait a minute — the same Biden World that wants to shut down oil and gas production in America apparently wants Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the OPEC-Plus countries to increase oil and gas production in their countries.

Biden World is urging them to close the deal on adding supplies to the market so prices can ease down. This is a head scratcher. I thought that global warming was global. Turns out, global warming is only American as in “blame America first.” Plus, global warming doesn’t apply to our BFFs — meaning best friends forever — in Russia and the Gulf oil-producing states.

Remember, too, that while Biden World wants to shut down fossil fuels in America, they want to increase Russian natural gas production by helping out BFF Vladimir Putin complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Pipeline? Did someone say pipeline? Like Keystone pipeline? Nope. Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Welcome, friends, to Biden World.

This story of energy hypocrisy gets even better. My friend Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, has written about the everyday items that we rely on that are made from oil. This is wonderful stuff. The tires she drives on to get to an interview. The ballpoint pen she uses to jot notes. The plastic computer to send talking points. Then she mentions candle wax, asphalt, feedstock.

A couple of months ago, when I was merely quoting some crazy people at a University of Michigan think tank who argued that the Green New Deal to truly beat climate change would have to ban poultry, fish, and meat, the left-wing blogosphere went nuts. It’s denizens pounded me because they said President Biden has never proposed a ban on poultry, fish, or meat.

I never said he did, but I will say this: His followers are thinking about it, aren’t they? kinda goes along with the tires, ball-point pens, and plastic computers.

Then there’s that fabulous advertisement in which an oil and gas company chief executive proudly ran a great tv ad thanking North Face clothiers for being such enthusiastic and proud supporters of oil and gas. Even though they wouldn’t print this guy’s logo, nearly all of their products including jackets, backpacks, and shoes use oil and gas. It turns out that 60% of clothing uses oil and gas. So let’s turn that spigot off.

Now you could describe these thoughts of mine as facetious — or even gallows humor as we march toward the end of fossil fuels in Biden World. Actually this is a serious matter. As gasoline prices are rising, as we once again put our energy future into the hands of non-friends — like Russia and OPEC-Plus — we need to deal with the reality of greenie climate change extremism.

We need learn from theoretical physicist Steve Koonin’s new book “Unsettled,” in which he shows that these wild and crazy global warming assertions are unproven, even by official government reports. In Biden World, such assertions have become a religion. It’s ideology. Fact free. And I’d be okay with that, given that everyone’s entitled to his own opinions, if not for the fact that their extremism will do this great country of ours enormous harm, if we let them.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox News.