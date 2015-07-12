This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Hillary Clinton will attempt to reinvent herself for the umpteenth time on Monday‎ when she releases her “new” economic agenda for the working class. Except that from what the Clinton team released over the weekend this is not much more than a second portion Obamanomics — and that hasn’t worked out so well for middle America.

Let’s see: she wants more infrastructure spending, higher taxes on the foreign earnings of U.S. Corporations and hedge fund managers, a higher minimum wage, new rules to make it easier to form unions (card check), more child care subsidies, expanded paid medical leave for workers, and renewable energy subsidies.

Sound familiar? It’s more taxes, more regulatory burdens on employers, the green agenda, more government spending paid for with debt. One looks at the list of leftist wish list priorities from yesteryear and wonders: Mrs. Clinton, is this thin gruel really all you have to offer?

There aren’t even hints of her husband’s New Democrat agenda that generated growth and reform of government. The free trade, welfare reform, balanced budget, middle class tax cuts, sound money New Democrat agenda has vanished. Poof. Disappeared.

Sadly, Ms. Clinton is slamming the door on the successful centrist agenda of her husband and perhaps for good. Why? Because the junior senator of Vermont, Bernard Sanders, an avowed socialist, is pulling Mrs. Clinton and the Democratic party in her direction. ‎He’s not even a Democrat. What’s next from Hillary, a call for 70% tax rates?

Here’s Mrs. Clinton’s unavoidable dilemma: ‎her theme is to advance economic policies that benefit “everyday Americans.” But the leftist Obamanomics 2.0 agenda she will announce tomorrow has been tried for six and a half years now. She says the key to economic progress is not the 45% growth that Jeb Bush and other Republicans are pushing, but middle class raises. Under Obama the middle class has been pummeled. Middle class household incomes are lower today adjusted for inflation than when the recovery started. ‎Inequality has risen, not fallen under these redistribution policies.

Meanwhile, every poll shows the middle class is angry and anxious about the pint-sized economic recovery and the prospects for achieving the American Dream for their children. The former state secretary is betting that she can win on an agenda of more of the same when the nation is hungry for a new direction.

Mrs. Clinton won’t — or politically can’t — advance a genuine agenda of new ideas inside today’s Democratic party dominated by the progressive left. They won’t let her move in a centrist direction. So much for hope and change.

So with Mrs. Clinton’s cupboard bare when it comes to ideas to fix the economy, Republicans need to respond to with a robust platform of reforms to government — health care, taxes, entitlements, the regulatory state, the IRS, 21st century America-first energy, and a war against waste and Washington incompetence. If they do, they have a good shot of winning back the White House in 2016.

Mr. Moore is a Fox News contributor and author of “Who’s the Fairest of Them All,” from Encounter Books.