Senator Clinton Becomes an Issue In Md. Senate Race

Senator Clinton is becoming an issue in the race for Senate in Maryland.

“They are going to release one of the most partisan, controversial, and divisive members of their party to campaign against me: Hillary Clinton,” the Republican candidate for Senate in Maryland, Michael Steele, said in an e-mail appeal to potential supporters.

The appeal, issued yesterday, was obtained by the Sun. It carries an image of Mrs.Clinton with her mouth open, under the heading, “Liberal. Partisan. Out of touch.…Is this really what we want in Maryland? Click here to say no!”

“Hillary Clinton presents a stark contrast to the change-oriented vision of my campaign. She represents the status-quo in Washington: partisan, angry, divisive political gamesmanship more interested in passing blame than getting the job done,” the appeal said. “If Congressman Ben Cardin gets to the Senate, we know he won’t forget about the millions Hillary helped raise for his campaign. Do we really want someone who’s supposed to be representing all of Maryland to be in the pocket of one of the most liberal, out-of-touch, partisan politicians in the country?”

The lieutenant governor of Maryland, Mr. Steele also had a brush with the senior senator from New York. A staffer at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is chaired by Senator Schumer, reportedly sought Mr. Steele’s credit history.