Netanyahu’s Stirring, Forceful, Tough, and Bipartisan Speech Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

The top of the news Wednesday was a stirring, forceful, tough, and bipartisan speech by Prime Minister Netanyahu, in front of a joint meeting of Congress.

I begin with this Reaganesque declaration from Mr. Netanyahu: “For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together. Because. Because when we stand together, something very simple happens. We win. They lose.”

Throughout the speech, the Israeli prime minister took great care to conjoin Israel and the United States. “Our enemies are your enemies,” he said. “Our fight is your fight. And our victory will be your victory.”

He also took great care to make his appeal a bipartisan one. First, he thanked President Biden “for his tireless efforts on behalf of the hostages, and for his efforts to the hostage families, as well,” and because “he rightly called Hamas sheer evil.”

Then, he thanked President Trump “for his leadership in brokering the historic Abraham Accords” and for “recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the American embassy there.”

Mr. Netanyahu, though, spared no scorn for pro-Hamas protesters, saying, “I have a message for these protesters. When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots.”

He also rebutted charges that Israeli troops were using excessive force among civilians in Gaza. Plus, he cited impressive numbers rebutting another criticism — that Israel is somehow starving Gaza.

“Israel has enabled more than 40,000 aid trucks to enter Gaza,” he averred. “That’s half a million tons of food, and that’s more than 3000 calories for every man, woman and child in Gaza. If there are Palestinians in Gaza who aren’t getting enough food, it’s not because Israel is blocking it. It’s because Hamas is stealing it.”

Then the prime minister defended the Israel Defense Forces, calling the soldiers “unbowed, undaunted, unafraid,” and referred to them biblically as the “lions of Israel” — making it very clear that Israel intends to complete its destruction of Hamas and continue the fight.

And that fight includes the fight against Hezbollah, the fight against Houthis, and, most importantly, the fight against the terrorist banker and puppeteer — Iran.

He concluded saying: “May God bless Israel. May God bless America. And may God bless the great alliance between Israel and America forever.”

And I will conclude with this thought: Mr. Netanyahu was at the top of his game today in his Congressional address, and I think he did himself and the cause of Israel a lot of good.

Mr. Biden has too often been too ambiguous about supporting our number-one Middle East ally.

And the Democrats’ new standard bearer, Vice President Harris, has too often criticized Israel in public, and in even worse terms in private.

Israel’s natural political ally isTrump, who will meet with Mr. Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

The prime minister, though, was wise to make today’s speech a bipartisan one.

The Israeli cause is just, and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, showed a ton of energy in defending that cause yesterday.

And I thought it’s just what the doctor ordered.

