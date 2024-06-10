New Jersey ‘Reviewing’ Trump’s Golf Club Liquor Licenses After Felony Conviction

The state’s law bars issuing a liquor license to anyone convicted of a ‘crime involving moral turpitude,’ and the state is investigating whether Mr. Trump’s conviction counts.

President Trump’s three golf clubs in New Jersey could be prohibited from serving liquor because of his conviction, depending on the outcome of a review by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control division.

First reported by Forbes, New Jersey’s attorney general’s office confirmed to the Sun that the “ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction” on liquor licenses that are currently active at three of Mr. Trump’s golf courses in the state.

While Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Lamington Farm Club, and Trump National Golf Club at Pine Hill can currently serve liquor, state law prohibits issuing licenses to “any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.”

Mr. Trump in May became the first former president to be convicted of felony charges when a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to the adult film actress, Stormy Daniels.

“Everyone knows what happened here … this is a Soros-backed DA,” Mr. Trump has said in response to the conviction, in reference to leftist billionaire George Soros, as the Sun has reported.“We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man.”

New Jersey’s attorney general’s office notes to the Sun that state regulations mandate that “a person must have a reputable character and would be expected to operate the licensed business in a reputable manner.” The office declined further comment.

The Sun has reached out to a Trump campaign spokesman for comment.