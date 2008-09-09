The New York Sun

Join
National

Beacon Theatre Getting $15-Million Makeover

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Manhattan’s landmark Beacon Theatre, the site of celebrity events featuring the likes of Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and the Dalai Lama, is getting a $15-million makeover.

The restoration will be financed by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which also owns the famed sports venue and Radio City Music Hall.

The aim of the six-month restoration is to bring the 2,800-seat venue on Broadway and West 74th Street to its original 1929 condition.

The Beacon is to reopen in February 2009.

Most recently, the theater hosted Senator Clinton’s 60th birthday celebration.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use