Beacon Theatre Getting $15-Million Makeover

Manhattan’s landmark Beacon Theatre, the site of celebrity events featuring the likes of Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and the Dalai Lama, is getting a $15-million makeover.

The restoration will be financed by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which also owns the famed sports venue and Radio City Music Hall.

The aim of the six-month restoration is to bring the 2,800-seat venue on Broadway and West 74th Street to its original 1929 condition.

The Beacon is to reopen in February 2009.

Most recently, the theater hosted Senator Clinton’s 60th birthday celebration.