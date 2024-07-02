New York Court Disbars Rudolph Giuliani for ‘False and Misleading’ Statements on Behalf of Trump

A court order Tuesday says the former mayor and renowned prosecutor violated ‘some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession.’

Rudolph Giuliani will no longer be able to practice law in New York after he was disbarred for statements made during his time as a lawyer for President Trump.

Admitted to the New York bar in 1969, Mr. Giuliani is now “disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York,” an order released Tuesday by the Appellate Division, First Judicial Department in New York reads, while commanding him to “desist and refrain” from “practicing law in any form.”

The former mayor of New York City and federal prosecutor— once known as “America’s Mayor” and nationally respected for his work tackling crime in New York City and responding to the 9/11 attacks — has been thrust into what the Sun described as a “sea of legal woes” following his actions after the 2020 election.

The New York order noted that Mr. Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020. These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”

The order added that the “seriousness” of Mr. Giuliani’s misconduct cannot be overstated.”

“Respondent flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which respondent repeatedly and intentionally made false statements,” the order reads, adding that he “baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process.”

The order says that Mr. Giuliani’s statements after the election “not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant.”

“Mr. Giuliani is obviously disappointed in the decision and we are weighing our appellate options,” Mr. Giuliani’s attorneys said in a statement, according to the New York Law Journal.