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The New York Sun
Opinion

News Aggregators Reinforcing Political Ignorance, Especially for Young Americans

News aggregators like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Yahoo, TikTok, and YouTube now serve as primary news conveyors and deliver the news feeds that pop up on smartphones.

The TikTok app logo.
The TikTok app logo. AP/Kiichiro Sato
LAURENCE ELDER

LAURENCE ELDER

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