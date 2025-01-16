After 8 years on sale, the best-selling Nintendo Switch is finally getting a replacement console, coming sometime later this year.

The original Switch, launched in 2017, was a surprise hit for Nintendo. They had tried the screen-controller combination with the Nintendo WiiU, but nobody bought it, and having a second go at it didn’t seem bound for success.

But the lower entry price than other consoles and the unique switching format — letting you play games on the go, then plug your Switch into a dock, and continue on your TV — made it an instant success, and the rise of big games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. They’ve sold more than 146 million units, putting it at only 9 million sales behind the original Nintendo DS, which remains the best-selling game console ever.

But, 8 years after it first came on the market, Nintendo has finally revealed the Switch 2 in a teaser video. There’s no release date, few details, and no price, but it’s coming sometime in 2025 and refines the original Switch formula.

Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Teaser Trailer. Courtesy of Nintendo

It still can be used on the go, with “Joy-Con” control pods attached to the side of a central screen; they still can be disconnected and used as a controller when you dock the Switch; and this will also sell millions upon millions of units.

The main changes then are the look and the size. Not only does the screen have smaller bezels, but it’s wider, taller, and will likely have a faster refresh rate and higher resolution. The color is also sleeker, with an all-black look across the screen and “Joy-Cons,” accented with subtle coral and sky blue highlights. The controllers have grown to account for the increased screen size, and now attach directly to the side of the screen using magnets, compared to the original’s slide-in rails.

Other changes include a refined kickstand, a new top-mounted USB-C port, a new button on the right controller, and larger SL and SR buttons. The dock also has a more rounded look, and the new Switch is backward compatible with original Switch game cartridges. Expect new, Switch 2 exclusive games though; most notably, a new Mario Kart title

My biggest questions are whether Nintendo has solved the phantom drift input issue that plagued the original Switch, whether the screen will use a high-refresh OLED by default, and whether the Switch 2 will have a price hike.

Expect more details during a Nintendo “Direct” event on April 2nd, and readers will have a chance to try Switch 2 early at a series of ticketed Nintendo events through April. The New York event will take place from April 4th to 6th, and Nintendo will randomly choose attendees from those who register to attend. Registration opens at the following link from January 17th, at 3 pm EST.

Or, you could wait to hear what technology reviewers like myself think when we try it and buy it for yourself sometime before the holiday season this year.