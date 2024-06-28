NJ Sets July Hearing for Trump Golf Courses To Prove They Deserve Liquor Licenses Following Felony Conviction

State law doesn’t allow licenses for ‘any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.’

New Jersey’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control “has not renewed two Golf Club Facility licenses associated with former President Donald J. Trump,” the Sun has learned, following his felony conviction in May, and has set a hearing in July to make a final determination.

The two clubs have the burden of “proving by a preponderance of the evidence” that they’re qualified to keep the liquor licenses, the interim director of the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Kirstin Krueger, wrote in letters to the clubs.

“(ABC) has an obligation to maintain integrity in the alcoholic beverage industry in the state,” a representative for the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General said in a statement provided to the Sun.

The state’s law holds that “no license of any class shall be issued to any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.”

Trump became the first former president to be found guilty of felony charges in May after a jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to hide payments to a porn star, Stormy Daniels. Trump has maintained his innocence and says that he is appealing the case.

The attorney general’s office had warned earlier in June that it was “reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction” on liquor licenses at three of his golf courses in New Jersey, Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and Trump National Golf Club at Pine Hill, as the Sun reported.

Two of those golf courses, Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, have licenses that expire on June 30, the representative adds. ABC has allowed temporary permits to allow the two facilities to serve liquor until an ABC hearing that is “scheduled for July 19, following Mr. Trump’s sentencing on July 11, where they will have to prove their licenses should be renewed.

“During such a hearing, the applicant bears the burden of proof to demonstrate by a preponderance of the evidence that they remain qualified to maintain licensure, which includes a review of any beneficiaries of the licenses,” the representative says.

The third course, Trump National Golf Club at Pine Hill, had its liquor license renewed, the representative notes.

“A final judgment of conviction that raises the prospect of disqualifying Mr. Trump from an interest in a New Jersey liquor license due to the guilty verdict in New York will not be entered until after his sentencing, currently scheduled for July 11,” the attorney general’s office representative notes.

After the initial probe into his liquor licenses earlier this month, the Trump Organization said that Trump was not the holder of the New Jersey golf club liquor licenses, the Associated Press reported.

Yet, the attorney general’s office says “a review by ABC indicates that Mr. Trump maintains a direct beneficial interest in the three liquor licenses through the receipt of revenues and profits from them, as the sole beneficiary of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.”

The Sun has reached out to the Trump organization for comment.