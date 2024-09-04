NN07’s Famous Jacket From ‘The Bear’ Is Coming Back Soon

The Gael jacket will be available online on September 9 and in their New York flagship store on September 7.

It’s not often that a wool jacket, of all things, becomes one of the most iconic and desired fashion items of the moment — especially from a brand like NN07, which prioritizes practicality and build quality over quick trends.

And yet, when Jeremy Allen White wore the jacket as his character, Carmie, on Hulu and FX’s “The Bear,” it became just that and sold out instantly. With the restocks that followed, if you wanted to buy one, you had to subscribe to the newsletter, jump as soon as it landed in your inbox, and get lucky. But it was worth it.

Screenshot from ‘The Bear’, with Carmy wearing NN07 Gael Jacket. Courtesy Hulu

As I wrote in my review of the dappled black colorway, the jacket is made of an Italian 74-percent wool yarn-dyed wool-polyester blend with a cotton lining and chunky paired two-way YKK zippers. Because the jackets are cut from rolls of the check fabric, each has its own slightly different pattern. Though it’s not a waterproof jacket nor will it serve you well in a blizzard, its thick, tough fabric means I’ve never felt uncomfortable wearing it on wet or cold London nights. It has lasted perfectly and hasn’t even pilled.

NN07 Gael Jacket Close-up, in Brown Check. Courtesy NN07

It ought to be so durable, given its $650 price tag. But there are many trendy items that cost a lot more and are far worse made; that’s largely because this wasn’t designed to be the jacket of the moment, just a great long-lasting item.

It has a boxy, stylish cut that looks great unzipped with a hoodie or closed with a T-shirt. The pockets are the highlight, with two zip-closed breast pockets in the lining and paired patch pockets on the front of the jacket, letting you drop items in from the top and put your hands in from the side. They’re both very stylish and extremely practical.

If you like the Gael jacket but are happy to skip the check style, NN07 offers the jacket in a plain navy, available right now on their web site, along with a gorgeous gradient grey style — albeit for a price hike up to $760. But after a long wait, the signature patch style from “The Bear” is coming back. It will be available online on September 9 at 3:00 p.m. CET, likely selling out within an hour, and if you want it two days earlier, it will also be available at their New York flagship store at 276 Lafayette Street at 11:00 a.m. on September 7.

If you’re interested, it’s a truly fantastic jacket, but expect to have to line up to get it.