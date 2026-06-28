Search
The New York Sun
Opinion

Obsession With Nutritional Correctness Risks Turning American Tots Into ‘Orthorexics’

A malted milk ball is not a crime against humanity, and a little roll of fat on a child fails to prove he or his parents have failed.

Must America's children live on quinoa alone?
Must America's children live on quinoa alone? Via Pexels.com
LENORE SKENAZY

LENORE SKENAZY

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp