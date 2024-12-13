Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Felony Charge for Flag Planting at College Games

An Ohio legislator has called a bold play: making flag planting a felony. While the bill carries serious penalties, the immediate aim is to send a strong message to the NCAA to address the budding tradition, which has sparked violent clashes at the end of several recent college football games.

State Rep. Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Twp., introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act on Tuesday. House Bill 700 prohibits planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio Stadium on the day of a college football game whether before, during, or after the competition. A violation could result in a felony of the fifth degree. A fifth-degree felony, reportedly carries a penalty of six to 12 months in prison, up to a $2,500 fine, and up to five years probation.

“I am proud to introduce the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act to make flag planting at midfield a felony in the state of Ohio,” Mr. Williams posted on X. “Behavior that incites violent brawls and puts our law enforcement officers in danger has no place on the football field.”

Later in an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Mr. Williams said he sees little chance of the bill passing during this session, but introduced the measure as a warning to the NCAA. Brawls broke out at the end of several college games recently when victorious opponents tried to plant their school flag at the opponent’s midfield. Police had to use pepper spray in Columbus where players from Ohio State and Michigan fought after Michigan players tried to plant their “M” flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium.

Melees also erupted at the end of games at Florida State, North Carolina State, and Arizona. Prominent broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, said players involved in those fights should face suspension. “Whether it’s a bowl game or playoff game these dudes need consequences for their own good,” Mr. Herbstreit posted on X.

The Big 10 fined Michigan and Ohio State but took no further action. Mr. Williams believes more penalties are needed. “It’s not even going to get a hearing,” he told the Dispatch. “It was intended to be a shot across the bow at the NCAA, the Big Ten that they need to take tougher steps, or eventually the legislature will have to step in if this continues.”

The issue seemed all but forgotten until Mr. Williams introduced his bill though it could become an issue in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Under the expanded 12-team format, first-round games are played at the higher seed.

Ohio State, the No. 8. seed, plays host to No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday night with the winner advancing to meet top-seed Oregon in the Rose Bowl. In a worst-case scenario, the Volunteers could upset the Buckeyes and attempt to plant a Volunteer flag at the center of Ohio Stadium. Fists might fly again.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Texas entertains No. 12-seeded Clemson on Saturday afternoon, and 10th-seeded Indiana visits No. 7 seed Notre Dame on Friday night. No. 11 seed SMU travels to Happy Valley to play No. 6 seed Penn State on Saturday. All schools will likely be warned not to do any flag planting, especially the visiting team.

The Ohio General Assembly ends next week and any bill that doesn’t pass must be reintroduced at the next session. Mr. Williams, an admitted Ohio State fan, hopes his “message” is heard.

“I thought it was necessary to send a signal to our institutions of higher learning that they need to come up with policies to prevent this in the future so it doesn’t risk harm to our law enforcement officers or student-athletes or fans,” Mr. Williams told ESPN. “(Ohio State-Michigan) is the No. 1 rivalry in all of sports, not just college sports, and to see it dissolve all the way down to this level, it just disrespects not only the institution, but the college programs themselves. More importantly, it provided a true safety hazard.”