Olympic Dream or Product Placement? The Mixed Messages Behind Serena Williams’s Return to Wimbledon

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:49 PM ET Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:11 PM ET

The tennis champion’s endorsement of GLP-1 drugs sparks debate over anti-doping rules.

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