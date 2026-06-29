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The New York Sun
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Olympic Dream or Product Placement? The Mixed Messages Behind Serena Williams’s Return to Wimbledon

The tennis champion’s endorsement of GLP-1 drugs sparks debate over anti-doping rules.

Serena Williams has been an outspoken proponent of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, appearing in a commercial during the Super Bowl for the telehealth company, Ro.
Serena Williams has been an outspoken proponent of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, appearing in a commercial during the Super Bowl for the telehealth company, Ro. Via Ro
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

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