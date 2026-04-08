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The New York Sun
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Once Again President Trump Outwits the Defeatist Democrats

They find themselves on the wrong side of all kinds of 80-20 issues, like badmouthing President Trump’s tremendous victory in Operation Epic Fury.

President Trump at the White House on April 6, 2026.
President Trump at the White House on April 6, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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