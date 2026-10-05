Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Jon Beavers gives a piercing portrayal of Robert ‘Yank’ Smith in the Irish Rep’s timely revival.
It’s not hard to guess what prompted Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, the co-founders of Irish Repertory Theater, to revisit “The Hairy Ape.” When Mr. O’Reilly helmed a 2006 production of Eugene O’Neill’s study of a stoker on an ocean liner who finds himself deemed utterly worthless in the world, artificial intelligence was known most widely to many for being the subject of a Steven Spielberg movie.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
It’s not hard to guess what prompted Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, the co-founders of Irish Repertory Theater, to revisit “The Hairy Ape.” When Mr. O’Reilly helmed a 2006 production of Eugene O’Neill’s study of a stoker on an ocean liner who finds himself deemed utterly worthless in the world, artificial intelligence was known most widely to many for being the subject of a Steven Spielberg movie.
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