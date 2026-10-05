It’s not hard to guess what prompted Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, the co-founders of Irish Repertory Theater, to revisit “The Hairy Ape.” When Mr. O’Reilly helmed a 2006 production of Eugene O’Neill’s study of a stoker on an ocean liner who finds himself deemed utterly worthless in the world, artificial intelligence was known most widely to many for being the subject of a Steven Spielberg movie.