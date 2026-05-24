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The New York Sun
Foreign

Opposition Party HQ Stormed in Turkey as Leader Defies Court Order

The Republican People’s Party general chairman and his supporters have been holed up in their headquarters at Ankara over what objectors are calling a ‘judicial coup’ perpetrated by Turkey’s president.

Republican People's Party General Chairman Özgür Özel speaks at a Party Council Meeting held at its Ankara headquarters on May 23, 2026.
Republican People's Party General Chairman Özgür Özel speaks at a Party Council Meeting held at its Ankara headquarters on May 23, 2026. CHP via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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