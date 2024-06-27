Optimists Always Win: Expect Trump To Offer a Unifying Vision of Growth at Debate Tonight

No one seems to be listening to President Trump, who keeps telling people that successful policies will unify the country.

An optimistic vision of growth, prosperity, and opportunity is always a winner. It seems like the entire liberal press is rooting for mudslinging and mudwrestling at tonight’s CNN Presidential Debate.

Yet voters completely disagree. They want issues. And no one seems to be listening to President Trump, who keeps telling people that successful policies will unify the country.

And, so, I’m going to buck the press tide and suggest: while there’s going to be some jabbing and counter punching in the 90-minute debate, Trump’s overarching theme of success to build unity across the country will be on display at tonight’s debate.

President Biden can do what he’s going do, but I think Trump will come out of this as the optimist. And optimists always win.

Trump has a strong record of low inflation, significant growth, rising real wages for all working Americans, closing the border, cutting taxes, overturning an over regulated business sector, “drill, baby, drill,” and seeking peace through strength in foreign affairs.

On every one of these issues, Mr. Biden has a very poor record.

On every one of these issues, Trump’s successful first term shows what can be done and gives him much to build on in a second term.

I’d love to see Trump start early by asking Mr. Biden if he agrees on tax-exempt tipping for waitresses, golf caddies, uber drivers, and the tens of millions in the gig economy.

Smoke out Mr. Biden early. See if he comes out against working folks.

See if Mr. Biden defends his plan for tax hikes, which will surely stifle growth further, increase inflation, and ultimately lead to recession.

It will be an interesting ploy by Trump, sticking to the issues, and staying out of the mud.

Of course, Trump will hammer away at the affordability crisis — and hopefully, in particular, will talk about the housing affordability crisis for young voters who are priced out of the market and out of the American dream, and are deserting Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party in droves.

Tonight’s a big night for the two candidates, and it’s an even bigger night for the voters.

Success is a unifying message. And prosperity, opportunity, and safety are essential to that message.

Donald Trump knows that. Watch him make that case tonight.

