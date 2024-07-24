Organizers Are Hoping The Paris Olympics Can Be a Refuge From Global Turmoil

The Olympic Games and its gathering of nations are considered a time when wars and political feuds are put aside and sporting competition serves as a reprieve from all the unrest in the world. But will history judge the 2024 Paris Olympics as an escape from the drama or be riddled with protests, propaganda, and threats of violence?

Organizers are hoping and praying it’s the former, but there is no guarantee the Paris Olympics won’t become a political battleground with 10,500 athletes caught in the middle.

The competition began today, but Opening Ceremonies are set for Friday with the athletes from 206 countries boarding 100 boats. They’ll be welcomed by 600,000 spectators during a four-mile ride along the famed Seine River. It’s an elaborate production intended to show off the Eiffel Tower, the Notre Dame Cathedral, and the cleanliness of the once-contaminated river. It’s expected to be a splendid display of international unity and peace.

Yet, with wars raging between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas, Pro-Palestinian protests erupting throughout the globe, and anti-Semitism running rampant, the Olympics is a target for threats of disruption and violence. Is the Olympics arriving at the perfect time to serve as a reminder of harmony or a powder keg for potential trouble?

International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, called the Olympic athletes at Paris “the peace ambassadors of our time,” adding “You, the Olympic athletes, will show us how our world would be if we all lived in the same Olympic spirit of peaceful co-existence.”

Mr. Bach made his comments during a “Give Peace a Chance” rally on Monday in the Olympic Village. “Please share this call for peace with all your fans, your family, and friends back home,” he said. “In this way, our many voices will become one. This one voice will resound all around the globe. May this call inspire all political leaders of the world to take action for peace.”

The Olympics has historically endured its share of political controversy and even violence. The Nazi Party governed the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin where Jesse Owens, an African-American won four gold medals. Germany and Japan were banned from the 1948 Olympics, the first after World War II. Track athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their black-gloved fists at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City to protest the treatment of black citizens in the United States. The 1972 Games in Munich were marred by the abduction and massacre of nine members of the Israeli team by a Palestinian terrorist organization.

Several African countries boycotted the 1976 Games in Montreal over New Zealand’s participation and its apartheid policies and the United States boycotted the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow to protest the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

Three years ago at Tokyo, the Russian contingent consisted of 330 athletes that won 71 medals. Due to persistent doping issues and its invasion of Ukraine, about a dozen Russian athletes will compete at Paris as neutrals and won’t be allowed to fly the Russian flag or the country’s national anthem.

Palestine, which formally asked the IOC to ban Israel from the Paris Games for its bombings in Gaza, has eight athletes scheduled to compete at Paris. Israel sent 88 athletes and will receive 24-hour protection from police in France as well as Israel’s Security Agency Shin Bet.

Amid potential threats, international athletes will attempt to achieve life-long dreams. The USA men’s basketball team led by flag bearer LeBron James seeks its fifth straight gold medal with its strongest competition coming from Canada and France led by Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The women’s basketball team is after its eighth straight gold.

Perhaps the greatest gymnast ever, Simone Biles, seeks to add to her four gold medals; while sprinters, Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, lead the U.S. Track and Field team. Swimmer, Katie Ledecky, hopes to add to her collection of 10 Olympic medals, 7 gold; while Xander Schauffele, the PGA and British Open champion, tries to claim his second gold medal in golf.

Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organizing Committee, said the Games can represent something special. “The Games cannot change everything,” he said. “But they can carry something very strong, with the strength of example. An example for peace, solidarity, progress. An example we value and need more than ever in these troubled times.”