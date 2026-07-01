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The New York Sun
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Pain of Losing Far More Powerful Than the Thrill of Winning, Study Finds

Researchers found that when people make financial investments or gamble, knowing about missed opportunities impacts the way they feel about their decisions.

A lottery wheel was used in a Pennsylvania State University experiment testing individuals' feelings of regret vs. loss in decision-making.
A lottery wheel was used in a Pennsylvania State University experiment testing individuals' feelings of regret vs. loss in decision-making. Alex Quezada via Pexels.com
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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