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The New York Sun
Justice

Patel Orders Nationwide FBI Surge To Probe ‘Priority’ Fulton County Investigation

The director is requesting a combined total of 260 FBI intelligence officials and analysts from the agency’s 56 field offices.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Capitol Hill May 12, 2026.
FBI Director Kash Patel on Capitol Hill May 12, 2026. Senate Appropriations Committee
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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