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The New York Sun
Foreign

Pope Leo XIV Asks ‘Pardon’ for Vatican’s Role in Trans-Atlantic Slavery

The historic acknowledgment comes in a major document warning of the potential for new slavery tied to AI.

Pope Leo XIV presides over a prayer vigil.
Pope Leo XIV presides over a prayer vigil. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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