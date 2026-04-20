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The New York Sun
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Porsche’s New Drop-Top 911 GT3 Is a Cool, Compelling Cash-Grab

The $273,000 Sport Cabriolet is a six-speed, two-seat unnecessary throwback in an era of turbochargers and paddle shifters.

Porsche 911 GT3 S/C.
Porsche 911 GT3 S/C. Courtesy of Porsche
ROSS ANDERSON

ROSS ANDERSON

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