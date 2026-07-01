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The New York Sun
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Professor Reaches $1.9 Million Settlement After Being Fired Over Post About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

It’s roughly double the total amount paid to others fired or disciplined for posts about the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old conservative activist.

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is fatally shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University at Orem, Utah, September 10, 2025.
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is fatally shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University at Orem, Utah, September 10, 2025. Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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