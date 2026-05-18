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The New York Sun
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Progressive Candidates in Colorado Call for Democratic Governor’s Impeachment

Jared Polis’s decision to cut in half the prison sentence of 2020 election denier Tina Peters is the byproduct of an ‘unlawful federal coercion scheme,’ says one congressional candidate.

Governor Jared Polis signs legislation at the statehouse at Denver on May 14, 2026.
Governor Jared Polis signs legislation at the statehouse at Denver on May 14, 2026. Jared Polis via Facebook
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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