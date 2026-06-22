Prosecutor Accuses Mangione Attorneys of Flashing Mental Health Strategy to ‘Run Out the Clock’

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
Defense attorneys want the New York case, which includes a murder charge, to go second to a federal trial since the state’s constitution offers strong laws to protect against double jeopardy.
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By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|