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Prosecutor Accuses Mangione Attorneys of Flashing Mental Health Strategy to ‘Run Out the Clock’

Defense attorneys want the New York case, which includes a murder charge, to go second to a federal trial since the state’s constitution offers strong laws to protect against double jeopardy.

Luigi Mangione attends a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 18, 2025, at New York City.
Luigi Mangione attends a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 18, 2025, at New York City. Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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