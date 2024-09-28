Much like my new “App of the Week” series — which readers can kindly access here — this is a new series for my column, where once a week I will recommend a record I’ve purchased, whether it’s a new release, a classic, or just an excellent pick-up. All of these will be played on my Pro-Ject T1 BT — reviewed here — and listened to using either Austrian Audio Hi-X65 headphones — review here — or Triangle BR03 speakers — review coming soon. Expect a guide to building a good vinyl setup soon too.

To kick off this series, it’s only fitting that the first album featured is not just the biggest of the year but also one that is uniquely suited for vinyl: Sabrina Carpenter’s retro-pop gem, Short n’ Sweet.

This isn’t Carpenter’s first album, but while her earlier efforts painted her as just another pop-star wannabe, Short n’ Sweet showcases her truly coming into her own. She combines witty double entendres with a classic blonde-bombshell image, and her sound mirrors that transformation. For those unfamiliar with her mega-hit “Espresso” — which opens the second side of this album — Carpenter’s sound is distinctly retro, but her lyrics weave between Swiftian heartbreak, envy, and blunt, witty, raunchy lines. “Espresso” isn’t even her best track here; maybe because it’s overplayed. Personally, I prefer Good Neighbours’ Triple J radio cover. However, “Taste” and “Please Please Please” are also chart-toppers for a reason, and they are truly exceptional pop hits. And isn’t it refreshing to hear a key change in a top-ten song? While there are a few less memorable tracks, there are no low points. It certainly lives up to its title.

For the vinyl release, I opted for the Amazon-exclusive version, which comes on a partially transparent lapis-blue record. It plays at the standard 33 1/3 RPM, and while the pressing quality isn’t outstanding — mine arrived slightly warped — it doesn’t impact the listening experience much. More importantly, the rich, warm sound of vinyl — especially with a bit of dust crackle from an uncleaned cartridge — perfectly complements Carpenter’s retro style. I found myself replaying “Don’t Lie To Girls” multiple times; it sounds phenomenal on vinyl in a way that streaming can’t replicate.

The gatefold packaging continues her retro aesthetic, with two included images, a yellow sleeve, and a beautiful central picture. The faux-advertisements on the back of the included square poster are a charming, 1950s-inspired touch, as is the gatefold photo of Carpenter reclining beside a fireplace, with the tracklist rendered in swirly serif text. It’s worth mentioning that the printing quality isn’t flawless — there are minor errors on my copy — and it doesn’t match the attention to detail seen on Charli XCX’s Brat vinyl release. However, these imperfections are far from dealbreakers.

Overall, I’m just glad we live in an era where the biggest pop albums are not only being released on vinyl but are being thoughtfully packaged and well-received. Short n’ Sweet isn’t the best demonstration of the artistry that can come with a vinyl release, but I’ll showcase those in future recommendations. That said, this is still the ideal way to experience the album, and I’ve been thoroughly enjoying it.