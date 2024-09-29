The supplement world is pretty comprehensively awful. There are some genuinely healthy, high-quality products, but there’s a lot more sold with vague health claims and dubious origins that companies would love to exploit. The benefits of various products are overstated or misinterpreted and often don’t even apply in the dosages mentioned.

One of the most famous health products is Athletic Greens, or AG1, as you may have seen in various advertisements. Sure, many of the ingredients are beneficial to your health, but AG1 is not only far too expensive for the dosage you’d want, but it also doesn’t provide you with that dosage. They boast about the enormous list of great things included in their mix, but there is so little of each that you could never possibly benefit from them.

The flip side, then, is health products like pre-workouts that just aim for maximum effect and the biggest number on the package without considering whether that’s good for you. For example, many pre-workout powders contain 500 mg of caffeine in a scoop. That is madness. For context, your average cup of coffee has between 60 mg to 80 mg.

Reformed Coffee. Courtesy of Reformed

However, it doesn’t mean you should abandon the domain entirely. Websites like Examine.com help you find out which supplements do and don’t work for specific effects and the strength of the evidence behind them. And there are also great products out there, which brings us to Reformed.

A small UK start-up, Reformed is about making it easy and pleasant to take a select range of healthy, natural products by mixing them with organic, sustainably sourced, great-tasting Arabica coffee. The main ingredient here is collagen powder, but they also include a range of plant extracts—sweet potato, spinach, cranberry, pumpkin, vanilla, and so forth—as well as ground Shiitake, Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and Maitake mushrooms. All of these additions are organic, and they’re extremely well balanced so that when you make it, it doesn’t taste off or flavored at all; just like a good, if distinct, coffee. It has a smooth, creamy mouthfeel and none of the odd off-flavors that can come with some mushroom-heavy coffees. It also doesn’t have any chicory taste. They offer a Mocha product too, which adds a nice chocolatey touch that I really enjoyed in the black coffee.

Reform Coffee, poured into glass. Courtesy of Reformed

It’s worth noting that they don’t include the most data-supported supplement of them all—creatine—but the CEO, Neil, told me that this is primarily to avoid scaring off some customers; also, creatine is relatively easy to add in for customers who want it. This is one of the real benefits of using Reformed; collagen powder is a complete pain to mix into water, and this takes the bother out of it.

Making Reformed is just like making instant coffee, except that the powder is creamy. Add it to hot water, and you have a classic black coffee; iced for a cold brew; or mixed with soy milk and honey for my preferred afternoon drink. The goal here is that Reformed becomes a daily “ritual,” and you could either use it instead of your morning coffee, which most do, or as an addition to it, as I do.

It’s not cheap, particularly not in the States where it’s $55 a month, but that’s not unreasonable for what you’re getting—all organic ingredients across the 21 included vitamins and minerals and beautiful organic Colombian coffee. If you use it every day, that will last a month for one person, but if you skip the occasional day, as I invariably do, a package can last two months. That first month also includes an electric frother, a glass bottle, and a stylish metal storage tank—designed by an ex-Rimowa designer.

Reformed Coffee Kit. Courtesy of Reformed

This isn’t for everyone, but both my partner and I really enjoyed drinking it, and it’s a lot more pleasant than getting some of these ingredients in other forms. And for us, it really has been worth it. You can believe me because I have an active subscription to Reformed and don’t intend to cancel any time soon.