Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Jon Robin Baitz’s 2011 play about political polarization and literary betrayal gains fresh potency from an exceptional cast led by Lily Rabe and Ed Harris.
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When “Other Desert Cities,” Jon Robin Baitz’s razor-sharp, deeply humane account of a family being torn apart by conflicting perspectives, premiered on Broadway in 2011, the polarization of politics and media already had people scattering off into different silos, less eager to engage opposing viewpoints or learn where they came from. The play reminded us of the dangers of judging others purely by their perceived values or political affiliations.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
When “Other Desert Cities,” Jon Robin Baitz’s razor-sharp, deeply humane account of a family being torn apart by conflicting perspectives, premiered on Broadway in 2011, the polarization of politics and media already had people scattering off into different silos, less eager to engage opposing viewpoints or learn where they came from. The play reminded us of the dangers of judging others purely by their perceived values or political affiliations.
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