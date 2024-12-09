There’s a popular argument that the last several decades have seen a noticeable decline in hardware innovation — that we work in bits, not atoms, as Peter Thiel argues — and that the ‘innovations’ we’ve got are essentially refinements and distractions. If you’ve heard these discussions, you’ve heard grumbling about the development of razors.

At first, razors started with one sharp blade, which did the job, but then marketers figured out you could add a second blade for an “even closer shave,” and people would buy it. And if it worked for a second blade, why not a third? Or a fourth? Or a fifth? What about adding a buffer feature, vibration, turning bits, and a sixth blade? What about a seventh?

It’s an understandable complaint, but the “stagnation argument” is flawed. The last decades have seen the development of the touch-screen mobile phone, the ultrathin laptop, quality Bluetooth headphones, accurate smart rings, and quality e-ink tablets – now available with smooth color screens — and that’s just consumer tech. Sure, there are pointless knickknacks and a lot of the function of these tools comes from their hardware, but hardware has changed a lot over the past few decades; and this improvement has facilitated the incredible improvements in software.

And so we return to razors, and all their blades; and maybe all these changes aren’t pointless. And so, in pre-Black Friday sales, I picked up the Braun Series 9 Pro+, an electric razor that retails for an astonishing $599. And though I would never pay the full price for it, it’s an impressive piece of kit.

Despite the premium price, the focus here is function, not giving you a luxurious experience. Though it looks aluminum, its body is plastic, and its design isn’t distinct either; it looks like a generic razor. But not all plastic is made the same, and this feels distinctly well made; and eschewing touch-surface metals means it’s surprisingly light for its size and feels good in the hand.

And most importantly, it just shaves exceptionally well. It uses a smooth, stable front-to-back swivel paired with two optifoil foil elements, cutting the hair close to the skin, and then two dedicated special trimmers in the center for longer, flat-lying hairs. It has some fancier features – like Braun’s Sonic technology, using micro-vibrations for a more even shave – and though I’m sure it’s working, it’s also refreshingly unobtrusive.

You just turn the razor on with the power button, and it works; on damp skin, dry skin, whatever, and always pretty damn close, wherever you’re using it, and always comfortably. I have sensitive skin, but I never had irritation or razor bumps, even when using it on bone-dry skin. Aside from the on-button – which enables travel mode with a long press – the only other control is the toggle switch for turning on or off head swiveling.

Despite all the numbers on the box, it’s a fundamentally simple device, in the best way; though, it is worth addressing some of the marketing nonsense. Namely, Braun says it’s a 5+1 razor, suggesting it has 5+1 shaving heads, but it doesn’t. The supposed fifth element is a static metal bar — called the ‘SkinGuard’ — and the “+1” refers to the extendable hair trimmer. It’s quite good but can also be annoying to position as it doesn’t extend far from the razor’s chunky body.

Bose Series 9 Pro+ Accessories. Courtesy of Braun

The 9 Pro+ is the top model in Braun’s most premium razor line, but it comes in various versions, depending on your retailer. The actual razor is the same, but depending on the model, it can come with some combination of accessories: an automatic cleaning and charging station, a charging case, a charging stand, a fabric travel case, and a facial massage attachment.

Mine came with the cleaning and charging station, and the facial massage attachment, and both are pretty great. The former is very simple; you place your razor in it as a stand, it ambiently charges the razor, and then clean it with included cleaning fluid when you press the button at the front. The latter seems gimmicky — a silicone brush head you attach to the razor head — but it did improve my shaves. You just put it on the razor and run it over your skin before a shave, and your shave will be a bit closer and faster as it lifts and loosens the hair and massages your face.

Is all of this worth $399? No, absolutely not; I’m never spending that amount of money on a razor. And if you already have a great razor and are happy with it, don’t upgrade. But I bought mine for half-price, for only marginally more than other premium razors — which didn’t include the genuinely helpful face massage attachment and cleaning station — and it has significantly improved over my previous razor, the entry-level Philips OneBlade. Plus, if you get it without the accessories, it’s often much cheaper. It’s the closest, most comfortable shave I’ve had at home; so maybe all that iteration wasn’t for nothing.