Living in the United, I hear two familiar, consecutive remarks: that a friend has bought Dr. Martens boots and that they’re not very happy with them.

Though Dr. Martens used to be the first name in chunky, stylish, punk-ish black leather boots, which you could still get work done in, that isn’t true anymore. In 1995, Dr Martens moved production from Solovair — which still makes boots that look awfully similar to Dr. Martens — and changed to their factories, using cheaper construction techniques and poorer leather. Many boots are made in Asia too instead of Britain.

They still look great, but the quality isn’t up to snuff, and yet people don’t want to spend hundreds on higher-end boot brands. Timberland boots, it must be said, are better made and more comfortable for a similar price, but they also have a distinct look and are best enjoyed in the classic “butter” suede, not black leather.

But suppose you want no compromises on quality and style for a reasonable price. In that case, I recommend a black boot from a different brand: Jim Green. They are a little more expensive, with their AR8 costing $210 a pair, but for boots that look great, are built solidly, and last ages, it’s hard to find better.

Founded in 1992 in South Africa, Jim Green boots don’t have the historical legacy of Dr. Martens or Timberlands, but they’re also not popular because of style — though they are stylish — but from function. All their boots use traditional Goodyear welting; are made in Africa, out of quality, local materials; and for every ten pairs sold, Jim Green donates a pair to rangers guarding endangered animals against poachers.

Though many companies boast about their production quality, these live up to them. My AR8 boots are made from .2 mm full grain leather, lined with another layer of thin calf leather; include a steel shank for extra support, along with internal plastic toe and heel support; and the sole is made of genuine rubber, attached through stitched nylon cord, making for relatively easy resoling.

They take a little time to wear in, and the thick rubber sole is heavy. Still, having used them for over six months, they’re as comfortable as any other work boots I’ve tried, have borne up well to all conditions, and are just as at home for walking in city streets or trekking muddy trails.

And again, though they’re designed to be functional rather than stylish, I’ve received many compliments for them. The combination of chunky sole, rounded toe, and tall eight-inch size is timeless; and with their build quality being this exceptional, you’ll be able to test that claim.