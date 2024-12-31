Review: Razer Pro Click and Pro Type Ultra

Razer is not the first company that comes to mind when buying tasteful electronics for the office. Rather, the gaming company is more famous for its volt green snake logo and similarly bold gaming products, which look exciting or immature depending on your taste.

Their gaming products have been relatively well received over the years — albeit never the value buy — and there are now whole generations of gamers who have grown up using their products. And seemingly, Razer is trying to reach them at their office desk, too.

And so, a few years ago, they started releasing their Razer Blade laptop lineup in light silver and white colors – with all the bright rainbow lights turned off by default. They still have all the power of a classic gaming laptop — along with a high-refresh screen and better keyboard — but they don’t look out of place in a boardroom, and the idea is that you could work on them at the conference, but game on them when you get back to the hotel room.

Their professional peripherals follow the same model, providing gamer performance with clean, professional looks; but from my testing, neither the Pro Click mouse nor Pro Type Ultra quite live up to the standard.

To start with the more disappointing product of the two, the Pro Click is a chic, comfortable mouse with a slim, thin body and pleasant touch surfaces, and the grey grip on the side has proven highly durable to wear. However, it’s too heavy to be a good gaming mouse and too limited to compete with the king of professional mice, the Logitech MX Master 3S.

The MX Master has five additional buttons to the classic left and right click, all of which can be configured with custom click and movement shortcuts — letting you activate a function when you hold the button and swipe up, down, left, or right — and then their “MagSpeed” mouse wheel, which lets you spin down up to 1,000 lines a second, or precisely ratchet, depending on your setting. The Pro Glide doesn’t have any of these, and though they sound like overkill, once you have used them for years, set up for all sorts of functions — select all, open notifications, adjust volume, next track, copy, cut, paste, and so on — they are impossible to move on from.

Razer Pro Type Ultra. Courtesy of Razer

The Pro Type Ultra is a more compelling package. It’s a silver, full-size keyboard with white backlights and keys, and it’s made exceptionally well, with a solid chassis, two-level feet, and a color-matching included plush padded wrist rest. They use a relatively light linear switch, suitable for office typing and competitive gaming, and it’s clicky, but not so much so that it would frustrate a co-worker. There’s nothing spectacular here, but it’s a good form factor for an office keyboard and looks fantastic. Plus, Razers software lets you assign shortcuts to various keys, which is extremely handy.

My only frustration with the keys is the sound of the long keys — the enter, shift, backspace, and spacebar — which have a too-heavy, grounded-out thud and could do with more lubrication or better springs and stabilizers. In a very competitive space for mechanical keyboards, particularly at this price tag, that’s not quite good enough. Still, if you want a beautiful, plug-and-play mechanical keyboard, I wouldn’t let that stop your purchase.