RFK Jr. Considering Dropping Out and ‘Joining Forces’ With Trump, Says Running Mate

Nicole Shanahan says it faces a choice between two options and that it won’t be an ‘easy’ decision.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign is considering dropping out of the presidential race and throwing its support behind President Trump, the independent candidate’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Ms. Shanahan told Tom Bilyeu during an episode of Impact Theory.

“Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” she said, adding that the decision was “not an easy” one.

The interview comes as the Kennedy campaign has been facing massive financial issues, declining poll numbers, and as Mr. Kennedy is fighting several ballot challenges in key battleground states.

Ms. Shanahan said that the campaign never intended for Mr. Kennedy to become a spoiler candidate.

“I did not put in tens of thousands of dollars to be a spoiler candidate, I put in tens of millions of dollars to win, to fix this country, to do the right thing,” she said. “We wanted to win, we wanted a fair shot — the DNC made that impossible for us.”

The DNC “banned us, shadowbanned us, kept us off stages, manipulated polls, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state, they’ve even planted insiders into our campaign to disrupt it and to create actual legal issues for us,” she said, adding that the extent of the “sabotage they’ve unleashed upon is mindblowing,” and that the campaign is still finding out more ways in which it was sabotaged.

The Sun reached out to the DNC for comment. The Kennedy campaign, in response, pointed to Mr. Kennedy’s post on X today in which he said he is “willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign. These are: reversing the chronic disease epidemic, ending the war machine, cleaning corporate influence out of government and toxic pollution out of the environment, protecting freedom of speech, and ending politicization of enforcement agencies.”