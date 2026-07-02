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The New York Sun
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Rhode Island Implements ‘Taylor Swift Tax’ Ahead of Superstar’s Rumored July 4 Nuptials With Travis Kelce

While the media speculates about the couple’s future and a possible Madison Square Garden wedding this weekend, Rhode Island may give them an undesirable wedding gift — a new six-figure tax bill.

High Watch, the Rhode Island residence of Taylor Swift, is visible from Watch Hill.
High Watch, the Rhode Island residence of Taylor Swift, is visible from Watch Hill. JJ Bers via Wikipedia CC-by-2.0
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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