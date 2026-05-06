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The New York Sun
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‘Schmigadoon!’ and ‘The Lost Boys’ Lead Tony Award Nominations but the Play’s Not the Thing for Several Notable Overlooked Actors

‘The Rocky Horror Show,’ ‘Ragtime,’ and ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball,’ were also recognized at Broadway’s equivalent of the Oscars in what was a lean year for musicals.

Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara, both Tony-nominated for their performances, in 'Fallen Angels.'
Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara, both Tony-nominated for their performances, in 'Fallen Angels.' Joan Marcus
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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