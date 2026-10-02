At the beginning of “creation stories and all the important importants,” a new play by Mfoniso Udofia, a woman wakes up from a harrowing dream to the sound of a soulful embrace: the R&B legend Bill Withers singing the fittingly titled “Lovely Day.” Withers recorded the song nearly 50 years ago, and to this day, no single I’ve heard has better captured the warmth of the rising sun.