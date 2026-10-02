Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
In Mfoniso Udofia’s play, a woman yearns for motherhood and purpose amid a rich musical landscape.
At the beginning of “creation stories and all the important importants,” a new play by Mfoniso Udofia, a woman wakes up from a harrowing dream to the sound of a soulful embrace: the R&B legend Bill Withers singing the fittingly titled “Lovely Day.” Withers recorded the song nearly 50 years ago, and to this day, no single I’ve heard has better captured the warmth of the rising sun.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
At the beginning of “creation stories and all the important importants,” a new play by Mfoniso Udofia, a woman wakes up from a harrowing dream to the sound of a soulful embrace: the R&B legend Bill Withers singing the fittingly titled “Lovely Day.” Withers recorded the song nearly 50 years ago, and to this day, no single I’ve heard has better captured the warmth of the rising sun.
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