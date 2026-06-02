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The New York Sun

Senate Republicans Left Unsatisfied By DOJ’s Promise To ‘Abide By’ Court Ruling Temporarily Blocking Trump’s ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

The Senate majority leader tells the New York Sun that he is worried Trump could veto legislation to fund immigration enforcement as retaliation.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, flanked by Senators Tom Cotton and John Barrasso, following a closed-door Republican Party meeting at the Capitol, April 21, 2026.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, flanked by Senators Tom Cotton and John Barrasso, following a closed-door Republican Party meeting at the Capitol, April 21, 2026. AP/J. Scott Applewhite
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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