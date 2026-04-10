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The New York Sun
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Soros-Backed Drop Site News Employs Palestinian Reporter Fired by CNN Over Hamas Ties

Abdel Qader Sabbah, who was dropped by CNN after a watchdog group publicized his terror ties, contributed to Drop Site as recently as this month.

Financier and philanthropist George Soros.
Financier and philanthropist George Soros. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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