The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Spanish High Court Rules That a Kiss Without Consent Is Sexual Assault

The topic is garnering attention in Spain after the country’s former soccer chief, Luis Rubiales, faces a trial for forcibly kissing a female athlete.

AP/Manu Fernandez
The former president of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, arrives at the National Court in Madrid, Spain. AP/Manu Fernandez
MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

A kiss given without “express or implied consent” is sexual assault, Spain’s top court ruled on Tuesday. 

The court’s ruling affirmed a lower court’s decision sentencing a police officer to jail for nearly two years after he kissed a woman on the cheek while she was detained, Agence France-Presse, reports

“It is clear that the fleeting contact of a non-consensual kiss represents a bodily invasion,” the court noted, per AFP. “A ‘no’ from the victim is not necessary in the face of attempts to kiss a woman, but rather that for there not to be a crime, what is needed is consent. The key is consent, to the point that if consent has not been given, there has been sexual aggression.”

The topic is stirring attention in Spain as the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s former president, Luis Rubiales, is set to stand trial in February after forcibly kissing a Spanish soccer player, Jennifer Hermoso, on her lips without her consent during a medal ceremony. 

The kiss sparked international outrage in what’s been called a “Me Too” moment for women’s soccer. Mr. Rubiales was banned from the soccer organization in October, as the Sun reported, and faces up to four years in prison. After resigning from his position, Mr. Rubiales promised to defend his honor and innocence in a post on X.

MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

Ms. Hroncich is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Federalist, and The Daily Signal.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use