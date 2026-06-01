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The New York Sun
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‘Spider-Noir’ Seeks to Tempt Young Marvel Viewers Into Classic Hollywood’s Web

Nicolas Cage is in old movie heaven, channeling Humphrey Bogart in ‘The Big Sleep,’ as well as James Cagney and Edward G. Robinson.

Nicolas Cage in 'Spider-Noir.'
Nicolas Cage in 'Spider-Noir.' Courtesy of Prime
WILL FRIEDWALD

WILL FRIEDWALD

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