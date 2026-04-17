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The New York Sun
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Stocks Melt Up, While President Trump Marches to Victory

The growing likelihood that some kind of agreement will be made with Iran is driving the markets sky-high. 

The New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2025.
The New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2025. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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