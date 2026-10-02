Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘The Middle East’s oil export arteries are flowing again,’ says JP Morgan.
While Iran’s boasting and threats are making headlines, tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is reaching pre-Operation Epic Fury levels. It’s another overlooked success that, although not yet reflected in gasoline prices, brings the conflict closer to a resolution that favors America.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
While Iran’s boasting and threats are making headlines, tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is reaching pre-Operation Epic Fury levels. It’s another overlooked success that, although not yet reflected in gasoline prices, brings the conflict closer to a resolution that favors America.
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