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The New York Sun
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Supreme Court’s Mail Voting Decision Met by Rage From Trump Over the SAVE America Act

The president and a band of hardline conservatives are threatening to shut down the legislative process until the voter ID legislation becomes law.

President Trump pumps his fist as he leaves the stage after delivering remarks during the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference at the Washington Hilton on June 26, 2026 in Washington, D.C.
President Trump pumps his fist as he leaves the stage after delivering remarks during the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference at the Washington Hilton on June 26, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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