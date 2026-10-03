Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
President Lai calls the arrival of the fighters ‘an important milestone in strengthening Taiwan’s air defense capabilities.’
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Free Taiwan is primed for what would be an epic battle in the skies against Communist China with the arrival of a pair of F16V fighters, the vanguard of 66 new F16V’s that are due to arrive over the next two years.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Free Taiwan is primed for what would be an epic battle in the skies against Communist China with the arrival of a pair of F16V fighters, the vanguard of 66 new F16V’s that are due to arrive over the next two years.
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