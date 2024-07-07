Talk of ‘Trump-Proofing’ NATO Ahead of the Grand Alliance’s Summit

‘Freaking out about a second Trump term helps no one,’ an analyst reckons.

WASHINGTON — Growing skepticism about President Joe Biden’s reelection chances has European leaders heading to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit at Washington confronting the prospect that the military alliance’s most prominent critic, President Trump, may return to power over its mightiest military.

NATO — made up of 32 European and North American allies committed to defending each other from armed attack — will stress strength through solidarity as it celebrates its 75th anniversary during the summit starting Tuesday.

The event host, Mr. Biden, who pulled allies into a global network to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion, has called the alliance the most unified it has ever been.

But behind the scenes, a dominant topic will be preparing for possible division, as the power of forces unfriendly to NATO grows in American and other countries including France, raising concerns about how strong support will stay for the alliance and the military aid that its members send to Ukraine.

At the presidential debate, Biden asked Trump: “You’re going to stay in NATO or you’re going to pull out of NATO?” Trump tilted his head in a shrug.

Mr. Biden’s poor debate performance set off a frenzy about whether the 81-year-old president is fit for office or should step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Even before the debate, European governments were deep in consultations on what they could do to ensure that NATO, Western support for Ukraine and the security of individual NATO countries will endure should Trump win back the presidency in November and temper U.S. contributions.

Some Americans and Europeans call it “Trump-proofing” NATO — or “future-proofing” it when the political advances of other far-right political blocs in Europe are factored in.

This week’s summit, held in the city where the mutual-defense alliance was founded in 1949, was once expected to be a celebration of NATO’s endurance. Now, a European official said, it looks “gloomy.”

There are two reasons for the gloom: Russian advances on the battlefield in the months that Trump-allied congressional Republicans delayed American arms and funding to Ukraine. And the possibility of governments unfriendly to NATO coming to power.

The official spoke to reporters last week on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations among governments.

A senior fellow on NATO with the nonpartisan think tank the Atlantic Council, Rachel Rizzo, says she has a blunt message for Europeans: “Freaking out about a second Trump term helps no one.”

For allies at the summit, Ms. Rizzo said, the key will be resisting the temptation to dwell on the details of unprecedented events in American politics and put their heads down on readying Western military aid for Ukraine and preparing for any lessening of U.S. support.

Trump, who before and after his presidency has spoken admiringly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and harshly of NATO, often focuses his complaints on the U.S. share of the alliance’s costs. Mr. Biden himself warned nearly 30 years ago about already-steady criticism of Europeans not carrying their weight in NATO.

The 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union lulled the West into thinking the Russian threat had been neutralized, leading to military spending cuts. Now, NATO allies are bolstering their forces against any wider aggression by Mr. Putin, and a record 23 nations in NATO are meeting defense-spending goals.

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, says Trump in a second term would work to get America out of NATO. Congress passed legislation last year making that harder, but a president could simply stop collaborating in some or all of NATO’s missions.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Associated Press