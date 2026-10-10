New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Cadillac’s gas-powered sport sedan will live long into the electric vehicle age.
The Cadillac CT5 was set to be the brand’s last sedan with an internal combustion engine, and it might still be. Just not anytime soon. Cadillac began this decade intending to become an all-electric automaker by the end of it, but things have changed.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The Cadillac CT5 was set to be the brand’s last sedan with an internal combustion engine, and it might still be. Just not anytime soon. Cadillac began this decade intending to become an all-electric automaker by the end of it, but things have changed.
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