The Ford Mustang rides alone these days.

The Chevrolet Camaro was discontinued two years ago, leaving the Mustang as the last of the so-called “pony cars,” which seems fitting. The classification dates back to the original Mustang’s 1964 debut and typically describes a compact, affordable, American sports car with two rows of seats. Some will argue that the Plymouth Barracuda was technically the first, because it went on sale two weeks before the Mustang, but attributing the “pony car” origin story to it seems fishy to me.

The roads once teemed with ponies like the Mercury Cougar, Pontiac Firebird and AMC Javelin, but America’s continually growing love affair with pickups and SUVs has whittled the herd down to the Mustang. It is now the bestselling sports car in America, but the victory is somewhat Pyrrhic. Ford delivered just 45,000 in 2025, compared to 122,000 a decade earlier.

Affordability is a relative term, and what was once a car of the people has become more novel. You can still buy a Mustang for half the cost of a two-seat Chevrolet Corvette, but prices range from $33,000 for the kind of basic model you might find at a car rental lot to $330,000 for the exotic Mustang GTD, with many variations in between.

Options include carbon fiber wheels, carbon ceramic brakes and a large rear wing. Ford

The latest is called the Mustang Dark Horse SC, which debuted at a Ford event coinciding with the 2026 Detroit Auto Show. Ford already sells a $66,000 Mustang Dark Horse with a 500 hp 5.0-liter V8 engine, but Arie Groeneveld, the Mustang Dark Horse SC’s chief program engineer, told me that its owners were asking for “more.”

“They want more capability, they want more power, and this fits in the space between the base Mustang Dark Horse and the Mustang GTD,” Mr. Groeneveld said.

He’s happy to listen to them because 70% say they will buy another Mustang and consider it an aspirational purchase, more than any fancy European car.

As its name suggests, the Mustang Dark Horse SC has a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, but Ford is keeping its exact power a secret until closer to the start of sales this summer, as it continues to fine-tune it. However, the last time Ford offered a similar engine in the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500, it was rated at 760 hp, so that very high number should be considered the low bar for the new one.

The Mustang Dark Horse SC is much in the same vein as the Shelby GT500, but the pool of potential customers with an affinity for the late auto racing legend Carroll Shelby gets smaller every year, so Ford is trying something new. Today, you’ll see Mustang Dark Horse racing cars competing everywhere from Daytona to Le Mans, making it a better tie-in for the brand, according to Mr. Groeneveld.

The Mustang Dark Horse SC is available with either four or two seats. Ford

The Dark Horse SC is wider than the standard model and has a computer-controlled suspension that can firm its shock absorbers to improve handling on a track, then soften them for a more comfortable ride home on the street. The bodywork has also been updated to optimize its aerodynamic performance. Three large vents in the hood help cool the engine and also relieve air pressure under it, in an effort to prevent the front tires from losing grip by being lifted at high speeds, while a wing mounted on the trunk lid presses down to keep the rear tires planted to the pavement.

An optional track package will be available that includes lightweight carbon fiber wheels and carbon ceramic brakes, along with an even larger wing that generates 620 pounds of downforce at 180 mph. It also removes the rear seats to save a few more pounds and further stretch the pony car definition.

Ford hasn’t yet announced the price, but a fully loaded Mustang Dark Horse is $82,000, so the Mustang Dark Horse SC should start above that. There will be an even more expensive version of it, but you can only buy one if you own an NASCAR team. Ford’s entries in the stock car racing series will adopt the Mustang Dark Horse SC styling and name in 2027.

One of the cars it will be racing against is the Camaro, which Chevrolet continues to use, because it has no choice. The only car model that it currently makes is the Corvette, which has its engine behind the cabin like one of those fancy European cars, and just isn’t right for NASCAR.

Ford prefers having something to sell on Monday if the Mustang Dark Horse SC wins a race on Sunday.